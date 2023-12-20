Chris Pine Steps Out for Dinner with Friends in Beverly Hills

Chris Pine is enjoying a night out with friends.

The 43-year-old Don’t Worry Darling actor braved the rainy weather as he headed back to his car after grabbing dinner with friends at Funke restaurant on Tuesday night (December 19) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For his night out, Chris looked cool in an olive-green buttoned-down shirt over a white tank shirt paired with tan trousers and brown loafers.

While promoting their new Disney movie Wish, Chris and co-star Ariana DeBose opened up about their earliest, very relatable, crushes on animated characters.

Over the summer, Chris went shirtless on a boat while enjoying some fun in the sun with a mystery woman during a trip to Italy.

Chris also recently “defended” some of his fashion choices.