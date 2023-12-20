Christina Aguilera Rehearses Song She's Never Performed Live Ahead of Las Vegas Residency

Christina Aguilera is deep in rehearsals for her Las Vegas residency, and she’s hinting at the show’s setlist.

On Wednesday (December 20), she took to social media to share a video from rehearsals. In it, she’s belting out a song that she has never performed live before!

Head inside to watch Christina Aguilera’s rehearsal footage…

Christina shared a clip of her singing “Guy What Takes His Time” on Instagram. In it, she is dressed all in black, wearing an oversized t-shirt, matching hat and thigh-high boots with sunglasses.

A band performs behind her, and her vocals sound just as perfect as you’d expect.

If you forgot, “Guy What Takes His Time” was originally performed by Mae West in the ’30s. Christina covered it for her movie Burlesque back in 2010.

By the looks of it, fans can expect the song on the final setlist. This appears to be the first time that she’s performed it live!

“10 days ’til show day,” the pop legend teased in the accompanying caption.

Christina‘s residency will be hosted at Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Get more details about what to expect.

Press play on Christina Aguilera’s rehearsal clip below…