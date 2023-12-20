Eden McCoy's Absence from 'General Hospital' Explained After Winning Emmy for Playing Josslyn Jacks

Eden McCoy just won a Daytime Emmy Award for playing Josslyn Jacks on General Hospital, but you won’t see her on the show for a while.

She earned her Emmy award on December 15 and on the episode that aired on December 18, newcomer Courtney Fulk was playing the role of Josslyn.

The replacement is just temporary though.

A spokesperson for the show confirmed to Deadline that Eden will return to the show in the new year.

Eden‘s absence from the show is seemingly due to the death of her mother in early November.

“Since GH is said to tape around six weeks ahead of air, McCoy’s departure would make sense during that time frame,” soap opera reporter Michael Fairman wrote.

