Wed, 20 December 2023 at 12:00 pm
Every TV Show Canceled in 2023 (Updated with Max's Latest Upsetting Cancellation)
2023 is coming to an end in just about 2 weeks and we’re compiling a list of every TV show that has been canceled this year so far.
Unfortunately, this list is pretty extensive, and there are a lot of fan favorite titles here. The newest entry on this list is a show from the streaming service Max.
Keep reading to find out more…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, Netflix, CBS, HBO Posted to: EG, Extended, Slideshow, Television