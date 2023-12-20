Top Stories
Wed, 20 December 2023 at 1:25 am

Gigi & Bella Hadid Run Errands Separately in New York City

Gigi & Bella Hadid Run Errands Separately in New York City

The Hadid sisters are stepping out for the day.

Gigi Hadid made her way out of her apartment building to head out and do some holiday shopping on Tuesday afternoon (December 19) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

For her outing, Gigi, 28, wore an all-black outfit paired with a blue beanie.

Later that day, Bella Hadid was seen with a big smile on her face as she stopped by Gigi‘s apartment for a visit.

The day before, Bella, 27, was spotted hitting up the gym for a workout.

Last week, Gigi and a ton of other A-list stars stepped out in NYC to help Taylor Swift celebrate her 34th birthday.

Back in October, Bella was spotted kissing and holding hands with a world famous horseback riding star in Texas!
