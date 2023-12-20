Meghan Markle Makes Several Cameos In Year End Recap Video For Her Coffee Brand - Watch Now!

Meghan Markle put her acting shoes back on for a fun new video!

The 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex is an investor in the coffee brand Clevr Blends and she made a handful of appearances in the brand’s year-end recap video.

“Damn, you’re keeping us BUSY right now! Had to call in some reinforcements 👀,” the brand captioned the video on Instagram.

“💕 so grateful for the immense love and support this year—thanks for helping us keep the latte-loving dream alive, and thriving!xo,” the caption continued.

In the video, Meghan can be seen depicting different members of the team, including a package filler, a member of the digital team and more. Check it out below!

It’s now been three years since Meghan invested in the female-run company.

“This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business,” Meghan shared in a statement at the time, via ET. “I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company.”

