Nicki Minaj Reveals Why She Looks Up to Taylor Swift & Opens Up About a Potential Collaboration

Nicki Minaj has some kind things to say about Taylor Swift!

The 41-year-old “Barbie Dreams” rapper and the 34-year-old “Karma” singer are longtime pals and fans of each other.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday (December 20), Nicki explained why Taylor and the Swifties inspire her.

She also called the Grammy winner a fellow “SAG[ITTARIUS] QUEEN” and opened up about possibly duetting with her.

Nicki explained on X that her new album Pink Friday 2 broke a vinyl sales record for any female rap album in history. “That means that retailers had no way of knowing that the vinyls would be in such high demand,” she wrote. “Now they do! That’s a marvelous thing!”

She partially credited Taylor, adding, “Taylor & her fans have put in the work.”

Taylor‘s Midnights album was the top-selling vinyl record in 2022, with 945,000 copies sold. It became the best-selling physical album since 1991.

When a fan asked if she would ever collaborate with Taylor, Nicki replied, “In a heart beat.”

“The SAG QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!!” Nicki emphasized. “She takes months & years off then comes back with great music & fans who’ll never leave her!!!! The END!!!!!!!”

She concluded, “The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the SAG QUEEN Taylor & the swifties & Republic Records.”

Nicki recently revealed her thoughts about “the current queen of pop.”

The SAG QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!! She takes months & years off then comes back with great music & fans who’ll never leave her!!!! The END!!!!!!! I was simply discussing vinyls w/the barbz due to questions they had for me… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 20, 2023