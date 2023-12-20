'One Day' Author Reveals Biggest Change from the Book to Netflix's New TV Series

Netflix will be launching the new series One Day in early 2024 and author David Nicholls is opening up about the new adaptation of his book.

One Day was already turned into a movie back in 2011 starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess and now it will be a 14-episode limited series.

The series tells the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew who, on 15th July 1988, the night of their graduation, speak for the very first time. The next morning, they go their separate ways but where will they be on this one ordinary day the next year, and the year after that, and every year that follows? Each episode finds Dex and Em, one year older, on this one particular date, as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak.

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall star in the series, which premieres on February 8, 2024.

So, what is the biggest change from the book to the series?

Keep reading to find out more…

“I knew quite early on I didn’t want to write it myself,” David told EW about the decision to have Nicole Taylor adapt the book to TV.

He added, “I spent so much time with it. It felt like it needed a fresh pair of eyes, but it’s been bliss. Of course we’ve cut things. We’ve had to condense things. So there’s still those editorial decisions to be made, but I’ve been so happy with the process and it’s been an incredibly enjoyable experience.”

David said, “The premise of the novel was it should be like looking through a photograph album in the way that a photograph snatches a moment in time, that these days are little vignettes of how you were at that time. So that was very much the intention with the show, that they would age

The biggest change though is that, “There is a lot more sex in this than there is in the novel. I tend to fade to black and Nicole doesn’t fade to black… Adaptation means change.”

