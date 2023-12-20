Phoebe Dynevor Gets Boyfriend Cameron Fuller's Support While Doing Press in New York City

Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller are still going strong as a couple!

The 28-year-old actress was joined by her boyfriend, 28, while making an appearance on The Today Show on Tuesday (December 19) in New York City.

Phoebe was on the show to promote her work in the Netflix movie Fair Play, which was released during the actors strike, so she wasn’t able to do press for the film back then.

If you didn’t know, Phoebe has been dating Cameron, also an actor, since at least the beginning of the year and we first shared photos of them back in April.

Phoebe‘s movie Fair Play is now streaming in Netflix and she talked about the process of preparing for the film during the Today interview. Watch below!