Rachel Leviss Talks 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Regret, How Ariana Madix Influenced Her to Not Return For Season 11

Rachel Leviss, formerly known as Raquel, is opening up about Vanderpump Rules.

The 29-year-old former cast member is gearing up for her new iHeart podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, where she’s set to share her side of Scandoval.

In a preview of the podcast, Rachel opened up about a major regret she has about season 10, and revealed how Ariana Madix influenced her decision to not return for the upcoming 11th season.

“Looking back at that season, I was at my lowest of lows,” she said about season 10. “Filming Vanderpump Rules after breaking off an engagement with James, that was my first mistake, because I should’ve taken the time to heal and find a therapist.”

Rachel went on to talk about what it was like seeing James with new girlfriend Ally Lewber throughout filming, drinking heavily during filming, and watching back how she interacted with them. All of that contributed to her not wanting to return for season 11.

“I could only imagine the pain I would cause by filming in the same environment with Ariana,” she shared in the preview. “Being involved with somebody’s boyfriend while they’re still in a relationship is a huge betrayal and so painful as it is.”

“Then to continue working with these people,” Rachel continued. “And seeing the person that you loved so much and you thought they loved you just as much as you loved them, be conversing with this other person, it would just be so catastrophic, and I didn’t want to do that to Ariana. I didn’t want to put her in that position.”

Rachel also mentioned physical violence and cutting people out of her life, alluding to an altercation with Scheana Shay, for which Rachel filed a restraining order against her, causing them to have to film the season 10 reunion separately. She adds that she hasn’t heard from anyone on the cast since.

“I don’t have many boundaries, but physical violence is crossing a boundary for me,” she says. “And if you assault me, I will cut you out of my life. I haven’t heard from any of them, but I don’t really necessarily want to hear from any of them.”

A couple months earlier, a Vanderpump Rules producer shared why they think Rachel should have returned for season 11.

Tom Sandoval recently discussed their affair, how he fought so hard for her and where he stands following their breakup.