'The Bachelor' 2024 Contestants Revealed for Joey Graziadei's Season: Meet the 32 Women (Which Includes 2 Sisters!)

The contestants competing on Joey Graziadei‘s 2024 season of The Bachelor have just been revealed, and there are 32 women set to join the cast of season 28!

This is the most women ever vying for The Bachelor‘s heart, and this season it seems as if ABC has pulled out all the stops (including having sisters compete against one another!)

If you don’t know, Joey competed on Charity Lawson‘s season of The Bachelorette. Season 28 will debut on ABC on January 22.

Keep reading to meet all of the women…