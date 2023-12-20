'The Crown' Creator Reveals Why the Show Ends in 2005

Netflix’s The Crown has come to an end, and fans might be wondering why it ended in 2005.

The royal TV series followed Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne beginning with her marriage to Prince Philip in 1947, but ends 17 years before her death at the age of 96 in 2022.

And now, series creator and writer Peter Morgan is explaining why.

“It was always my feeling that I didn’t want to come right up to the present,” he said in a featurette for Netflix.

“I always wanted to remain a careful distance from where we are now.”

“We had to construct, narratively, an episode in which you were genuinely satisfied that you had reached the end, even though you were almost 20 years from the end,” he continued.

“I wrote the final episode being an internal conversation that the queen was having about whether she should carry on or hand over to [King] Charles. I thought one could dramatize the internal dialogue with her in conversation with her younger self. That was a fun challenge, because I was completely committed to not coming up to the present day.”

“My own mother was, to the month, the same age as the queen and so part of what I was originally doing was writing to understand my mother’s generation,” he added of his intention behind taking on the project, adding, “Having written 60 episodes of television, I don’t think I’m any closer to knowing what I think about the subject.”

“I’m proud of having got to the end and doing what I said I would do,” he continued, adding that the show is “stopping at just the right time.”

“I loved it. I gave everything to it. I don’t think I left anything on the table.”

