The Top 18 Christmas-Themed Horror Movies That Will Chill Your Holidays, Ranked From Worst to Best!

As the festive season blankets the world in a warm, twinkling glow, there exists a lesser-explored realm within the holiday cheer—one that lurks in the shadows, where merry traditions meet spine-tingling terror.

In this cinematic celebration of the chilling and the cheer, we delve into a collection of the best Christmas-themed horror movies that embrace the dark underbelly of the holiday season.

From sinister Santas to malevolent elves, these films serve up a blend of festive merriment and bone-chilling horror that will leave you simultaneously thrilled and unnerved.

These movies stand as testaments to the imaginative prowess of filmmakers who dared to transform the season of giving into a canvas for terror, weaving together tales where mistletoe hangs ominously and carols serve as eerie background music to harrowing events.

We’ve rounded up the best Christmas-themed holiday horror films based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores, and ranked them from lowest to highest.

So, gather around the flickering fire, pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, and brace yourself for a chilling countdown that redefines the spirit of Christmas in ways you’ve never imagined. Welcome to the curious world of Christmas-themed horror—a place where the warmth of the season meets the shivers down your spine.

Click through to find out which Christmas-themed horror movies are the best, ranked…