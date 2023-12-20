Tiffany Haddish Enters Not Guilty Plea Following DUI Charges

Tiffany Haddish is entering a plea of not guilty after being arrested for a suspected DUI last month.

The 44-year-old actress and comedian was arrested on November 24 in Beverly Hills, Calif. after she was reportedly found asleep at the wheel of her car. It marked her second DUI in just under two years, and she faces two misdemeanor charges as a result.

On Wednesday (December 20), Tiffany‘s lawyer entered the plea for her in court, and a date was set for a pretrial hearing.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to Deadline, the hearing will take place on February 14.

Tiffany stands to be charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08% blood alcohol content.

In the aftermath of her arrest, Tiffany issued a statement promising that “this will never happen again.” She previously poked fun at her first arrest for similar charges.

We’ll update you as we learn more about the case.