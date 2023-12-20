Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift Being Shown on Camera at Recent Chiefs Game to Huge Cheers, Comments on Those Who Booed

Travis Kelce is speaking out about some of the “Brads and Chads” that might have booed his girlfriend Taylor Swift during this past weekend’s NFL game at Gillette Stadium.

If you don’t know, Taylor attended the game with her dad Scott Swift and some other guests.

“They showed Taylor at the game. You don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for someone wearing the opposite colors,” Travis said on the “New Heights” podcast about the cameras showing Taylor at the New England Patriots’ stadium while she was there to cheer on Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen,” he continued.

About some booing that could be heard, he added, “There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing. But for the most part, everyone was fu-king screaming their tail off for her.”

In that moment, Travis said he was “trying to keep it cool” and didn’t want to “show [his] cards.”

He also commented on Taylor‘s dad attending the game, too.

“Mr. Swift [was] in full Chiefs gear. It’s kind of looking real nice on him. … He’s rocking it. And he seems to be enjoying himself,” he said.

