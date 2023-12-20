Variety Names Top TV Shows of All Time: 20 Best Series Revealed (And 'Friends' Didn't Make the Cut)

Nope, Friends isn’t considered to be one of the 20 best television shows of all time.

Variety‘s TV team has published a list of “The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time” and you might be surprised by some of the rankings.

Friends received the #29 spot on the list, The Office is at #39, Grey’s Anatomy is at #68, and Stranger Things is at #83.

Variety notes that the list “reflects decades’ worth of evolutions and revolutions; the entries were chosen by a team of Variety staff and contributors, taking into account the quality of each show and its cultural impact.”

