Will Jonathan Majors Serve Jail Time for Assault & Harassment Verdict? Here's Why It's Unlikely

Jonathan Majors was found guilty on two counts in his domestic abuse case earlier this week, but the likelihood of him serving jail time is minimal.

The 34-year-old’s verdict was decided upon by a jury, and they found him guilty of one misdemeanor count of assault and one count of harassment, but was acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment.

While the actor has BEEN found guilty, he won’t be sentenced for another two months, and legal experts don’t think he will be spending time behind bars.

Keep reading to find out more…

The assault charge has a max sentence of up to one year in jail.

“Since it’s the defendant’s first conviction, although technically he faces one year of jail, the judge will 99 percent give him three years probation, anger management and possibly some community service. Mr. Majors is not getting jail time,” Cary London, a Manhattan-based civil rights and criminal defense attorney at Shulman & Hill, told THR.

Following his verdict, Jonathan‘s attorney implied that he may appeal the ruling.

The actor had a promising future in the MCU, with many future appearances, including an Avengers movie centered on his character Kang the Conqueror. However, after he was found guilty, Marvel Studios dropped the actor from all future projects.