Top Stories
Robert Pattinson &amp; Suki Waterhouse are Engaged &amp; 'Want to Be Married,' According to Sources

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse are Engaged & 'Want to Be Married,' According to Sources

Taylor Swift's BFF Keleigh Teller Reveals Truth About THAT Ring, Throws Dig at DeuxMoi

Taylor Swift's BFF Keleigh Teller Reveals Truth About THAT Ring, Throws Dig at DeuxMoi

Source Reveals Rumored Reason Why Mariah Carey &amp; Bryan Tanaka Split

Source Reveals Rumored Reason Why Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Split

Thu, 21 December 2023 at 9:21 pm

9 'Glee' Stars Are Parents, Including 1 Who Shared Baby News in 2023!

Continue Here »

9 'Glee' Stars Are Parents, Including 1 Who Shared Baby News in 2023!

The members of Glee‘s New Directions grew up in front of our eyes when they were staples on our TV screens. Eight years after the show’s conclusion, they’re all adults now.

Many of them have even become parents! Another has a standing offer to become a parent if they are ever in that phase of their life.

In fact, there are almost enough children between the cast members for them to start their own show choir with the mandatory 12 members. How does that sound for a spinoff?!

We gathered together all of the McKinley High alumni who have gone on to start families after graduating, including one who shared major baby news in 2023.

Scroll through all of the members of the New Directions who have gone on to have children since leaving the choir room…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, celebrity parents, EG, evergreen, Extended, Glee, Slideshow