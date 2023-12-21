Top Stories
Thu, 21 December 2023 at 7:46 pm

Anitta Looks Ready for the Slopes in Chic White & Red Outfit During Vacation in Aspen With Friends

Anitta enjoyed a second day on the slopes during a vacation with her friends in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday (December 21).

The 30-year-old hitmaker was joined on her trip by the likes of Lele Pons and Pedro Sampaio.

She looked incredibly chic in a white snowsuit with a matching jacket and boots. Anitta popped her outfit with accents of red, which matched her fiery hair.

If you were keeping track, it’s her second fantastic ski look in as many days!

We hope that Anitta and the rest of her friends are enjoying their trip together.

Scroll through the gallery to see all of the photos of Anitta, Lele Pons, Pedro Sampaio and the rest of the friend group on vacation…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Anitta, Lele Pons, Pedro Sampaio