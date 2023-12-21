Glen Powell Addresses Recent Steamy Photoshoot & Baring His Butt for 'Men's Health'

Glen Powell is joking around about his recent steamy photoshoots.

If you missed it, the 35-year-old bared his butt and his very toned physique in a photoshoot for Men’s Health. He’s also putting it on display in his new movie Anyone But You.

He weighed in on the revealing projects while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Read more about Glen Powell’s revealing shoots…

“It’s been kind of a very nude series of months for me,” Glen joked when host Jimmy Fallon pulled out his issue of Men’s Health. By the sounds of it, the nude months are coming to a close, though. “I’m gonna put my clothes on. Thank god it’s winter.”

Anyone But You premieres in theaters on December 22. Check out the trailer.

You’ll also want to see why Glen was afraid he might die while filming his nude scene in the romcom, which he stars in with Sydney Sweeney.

Press play on Glen Powell’s interview below…