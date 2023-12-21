Gypsy Rose Blanchard Being Released from Prison in One Week, New Year's Eve Plans Revealed

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is getting out of prison in one week and she already has big plans for New Year’s Eve.

The real-life subject of Hulu’s The Act has been in prison for eight years after being convicted of her mother’s murder in 2016.

Gypsy Rose was the victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy after her mother Dee Dee Blanchard fabricated her medical records and made it appear as if she suffered from a long list of medical issues. She was given medications and underwent medical procedures in which she suffered for years.

Dee Dee was found dead from stab wounds in 2015 and Gypsy Rose was convicted of second-degree murder. She confessed that she encouraged her boyfriend, who she met online, to kill her mother.

So, what will Gypsy Rose be doing when she’s released from prison?

TMZ reports that Gypsy Rose will get out of prison on December 28 and she already has tickets to attend the Kansas City Chiefs football game on December 31.

Gypsy Rose says she is determined to meet Taylor Swift and knows it’s a “long shot” to meet her idol. She’s also planning on buying tickets to the Eras Tour for one of the shows in New Orleans in October 2024.

