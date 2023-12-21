Is There a 'Migration' (2023) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

The animated movie Migration is now in theaters and it’s a perfect option for families during the holiday weekend.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Migration?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie Migration, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

If you do stay, you’ll get to see a montage of photos during the credits, showing what the Mallard family is up to after the end of the film.

The trailer for the movie has a Taylor Swift connection.