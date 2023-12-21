Is There an 'Aquaman 2' End Credits Scene? 'Lost Kingdom' Details Revealed!

The new movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now playing in theaters and fans likely want to know if they should stay in their seats during the credits.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Aquaman 2?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that YES, there is a scene in the middle of the credits, and you should stick around for it!

The scene is a cute joke that shows Patrick Wilson‘s character Orm enjoying a burger and beer.

There is nothing at the very end of the credits, so feel free to leave after the first scene is shown. It’s not surprising that the scene doesn’t set up another DC Studios movie due to the change in leadership at the studio.