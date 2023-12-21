Natalie Jane Proves There's No Autotune in New TikTok Singing Video

TikTok star and recording artist Natalie Jane has often been accused of using autotune in her videos and now she has shared a new video that proves she’s singing live.

The 19-year-old “Intrusive Thoughts” singer has made many videos singing the bridge of “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid and in her latest video, she performed the song in the kitchen while a friend interrupted with various noises.

“Haley trying to find the auto tune,” Natalie captioned the video.

Head inside to watch the clip…

In the video, Haley is seen banging on pots and pans, lunging at her, tapping a cup, and more in an effort to show that the video is not using autotune.

At the end of the clip, Natalie asks Haley, “Do you believe me?” Her friend jokingly replies, “No.”

Here’s what Natalie had to say in response to autotune accusations recently.