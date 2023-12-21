NFL Pays Tribute to Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's Relationship With Cute Easter Egg

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift‘s relationship got a cute shoutout from the NFL.

The couple’s romance is one of the biggest entertainment stories of the year, and Travis and Taylor have been quick to hype each other up in the sweetest ways.

As a tribute to their popularity and Taylor‘s love of sneaky Easter eggs, the football league included a cute reference to them in a cartoon promoting the Kansas City Chiefs game on Christmas day.

Keep reading to find out more…

The NFL partnered with Nickelodeon to create a cartoon that featured some players from the Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders hanging out with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

In the animation, Travis is sitting in the bottom corner wearing his jersey and beading friendship bracelets.

If you forgot, Swifties traded friendship bracelets while attending Taylor‘s Eras Tour throughout 2023. Travis has already been seen trading bracelets with members of his team, which many took as a reference to his relationship.

The bracelets are also a cute nod to how Travis and Taylor‘s relationship began.

Taylor also shouted out Travis in a cute way while attending his game earlier this week.