Oscars 2024 Best Song Shortlist Revealed: These 15 Songs Could Get Nominated

Fans are anxiously awaiting the 2024 Oscars nominations, and the Academy has released the shortlist of potential nominees in several categories.

The shortlists features 15 frontrunners to nab a nomination. Usually, there will be 5 nominations chosen out of the shortlist.

We’re breaking down all shortlist for Best Song.

“Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from “Asteroid City”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Dance The Night” from “Barbie”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

“Keep It Movin’” from “The Color Purple”

“Superpower (I)” from “The Color Purple”

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“High Life” from “Flora and Son”

“Meet In The Middle” from “Flora and Son”

“Can’t Catch Me Now” from “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Quiet Eyes” from “Past Lives”

“Road To Freedom” from “Rustin”

“Am I Dreaming” from “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

