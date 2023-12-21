'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alum Farrah Moan Comes Out As Trans, Reveals How Long She's Been Living Life As a Woman

Farrah Moan has come out as a Transgender woman!

The 30-year-old RuPaul’s Drag Race season nine and All Stars 4 contestant opened up about coming to terms with her identity and how long she’s been living her life as a woman during an appearance on season 14 contestant Maddy Morphosis‘ podcast Give It To Me Straight.

On the latest podcast episode, which dropped on Thursday (December 21), Farrah shared that she first started coming out to close friends in 2019, which is when she started living her life as a woman.

“In 2019, unbeknownst to my following, that’s when I made the decision to live my life as a woman,” she said. “It was a forever-coming. The times in my life where I tried to suppress my Trans identity, it was because I felt if I ever did it, I would never be on Drag Race, I’d never be successful, I’d never be able to have a job. Back in my day, the Trans people that were brave enough to be open and out were very ostracized from society, in my perception.”

Farrah also shared what her breaking point was.

“I think what my breaking point was, where I could not take it anymore,” she said. “Having a ‘male persona’ felt more like drag than having to do drag, and that was when I just like, couldn’t do it anymore. I literally was like, if I have to buy one more pair of men’s pants or figure out what kind of jackets and accessory… trying to figure out how to be a cute boy was so much harder for me and came so much more unnaturally.”

She added that having to do that stressed her out so much and she started to resent the masculine features of her life, like facial hair.

Farrah also noted that ever since she was a young child, she would want to sit down to pee like girls did, and even told her mom that she wanted to be a girl when she grew up.

