'Survivor' Spoilers: Are Dee & Austin Still Together? They Both Are Speaking Out!

Season 45 of Survivor has officially come to an end and a burning question that fans have is… are Dee and Austin still together?!

For nearly all of the last two decades of Survivor, the final votes from tribal council were unveiled during the live reunion special in Los Angeles. In recent seasons, host Jeff Probst has read the votes on the island during the final tribal council and the reunion would happen moments later. We no longer get current day updates on what the contestants are up to or what they look like now.

Dee and Austin entered a showmance during the season and fans want to know if they’re still a couple in real life.

Both of them are speaking out!

Keep reading to find out more…

Yes, they are still together, but they’re taking things slow.

Austin told Parade, “Things are going great. I mean, honestly, we’ve seen each other so many times since the end of the season. We’ve hung out. We’ve gone to all these different watch events. And I’ve visited in Miami; she came to Chicago. But, for the most part, I think we kind of want to keep this side private for now. I mean, things are going really, really crazy. And I don’t think we’re quite ready yet to deal with the ramifications of announcing anything. So we’re gonna keep that private.”

Dee told EW, “This has been a whirlwind of emotions and we have decided to keep it low key for now. It’s been too crazy and it’s getting crazier. So we’ve decided to keep it low key for now, only because it’s been insane… Keep it low key is you’ll see pictures here and there, but we’re not going to focus on it right now because so much is happening in our lives and yeah, we’re just going to keep it low key for now.”

On Probst‘s podcast On Fire, Dee added, “We’re taking things slow because he lives in Chicago and I’m in Miami. Once we can finally post, you’re gonna see a lot of pictures of us on vacation.”

ALSO, major spoiler alert, but Dee won the season!!!

Here are all the couples that have formed on Survivor!