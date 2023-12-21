Taraji P. Henson Shuts Down Rumors She's Feuding with Oprah Winfrey Amid 'The Color Purple' Press Tour

Taraji P. Henson is responding to the rumors that she’s in a feud with Oprah Winfrey, the producer of her new movie The Color Purple.

The Oscar-nominated actress is playing Shug Avery in the new movie musical, which Oprah produced after starring as Sofia in the original movie almost 40 years ago.

A video of Taraji and Oprah on top of the Empire State Building is going viral as fans believe it shows evidence that the two stars are in a feud.

Now, Taraji is speaking out.

“It is so important for black women and ALL women of color to support each other. It is also imperative to have women of color in decision making positions across ALL industries. Thank you for responding to my message with the compassion, understanding and support that I’ve received.💜🙏🏾💜,” she began the message on Instagram.

Taraji continued, “With that being said… Ms. OPRAH has been nothing less than a steady and solid beacon of light to ALL OF THE CAST of The Color Purple!!! She has provided ENCOURAGEMENT, GUIDANCE and UNWAVERING SUPPORT to us all. She told me personally to reach out to her for ANYTHING I needed, and I did!”

“It took ONE CALL… ONE CONVERSATION… and ONE DECISION MAKING BLACK WOMAN to make me feel heard. Thank You Ms. @OPRAH For ALL That You Do 💜💜💜,” Taraji concluded.

Taraji made headlines this week for her comments on unfair pay over the years.