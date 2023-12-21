Taylor Swift Responds to Fan's Touching Story About How Singer Impacted Her Year & Relationship With Her Daughter

Taylor Swift had the sweetest response to a Swiftie who shared a public message with her on TikTok.

The 34-year-old “Bejeweled” pop icon has had a major year, embarking on her Eras Tour, debuting her romance with Travis Kelce and accomplishing so much more. There’s a reason that she was named Time’s Person of the Year.

A fan took to social media to reveal a more personal achievement of the singer’s, prompting Taylor to respond.

In a video on TikTok, a fan named Giny told Taylor that she was responsible for so many bright moments that she shared with her nine-year-old daughter throughout 2023.

“Earlier today we were talking about how good this year’s been. And she was like, ‘Mom I’ve had more fun with you this year than ever before.’ And I know why. It’s because we have had so much fun surrounding you.”

While they didn’t attend the Eras Tour together, they saw her tour movie in theaters and rented it at home.

“For my daughter to sit there and be like, ‘I’ve had the best year with you.’ I’m a single mom. I work every single day. That means so much to me. Even more so than my love for you… I didn’t think it could get more, but hearing that come from my daughter’s mouth. Girl, I will take a bullet for you,” she continued.

The creator explained that she didn’t think Taylor was able to see how much she impacted her fans.

“I just wanted you to know that you have changed my mom heart and have brought my daughter and I closer together,” she said.

Taylor saw and rushed to the comments section to respond.

“You just reminded me of why this year has been so special,” she wrote. “I’m so moved by what you said. It reminds me of me and my mom and the memories that we made. Thank you so much for sharing this.”

Taylor continued, adding, “Being vulnerable enough to share your true emotions is a beautiful thing. Happy holidays.” She signed off with a multitude of heart emojis.

Check out Taylor Swift’s comments below…