Taylor Swift's BFF Keleigh Teller Reveals Truth About THAT Ring, Throws Dig at DeuxMoi

Taylor Swift‘s bestie Keleigh Teller is revealing the truth about the ring that the singer was seen wearing on her birthday last week.

The 34-year-old entertainer was spotted wearing a gorgeous ring amid rumors that her boyfriend Travis Kelce had gifted her a ring just days earlier while in Kansas City.

In photos of Taylor and Keleigh leaving the birthday party, the ladies were seen admiring the ring alongside Keleigh‘s husband Miles Teller.

The celeb gossip account DeuxMoi, which was recently slammed by Taylor‘s publicist, has reportedly pushed the narrative that Travis bought her the ring. Well, Keleigh is shutting that down!

Keleigh shared a photo of the ring in its box and wrote, “Love this ring I had made for my friend, she’s bejeweled. So to all media outlets and Melissa at DeuxMoi, here ya go!” See the screencap below!

Keleigh also shared a video of Taylor reacting to receiving the ring, which you can watch below.

If you’re curious who Melissa is, read all about the identity of the person who allegedly runs DeuxMoi.