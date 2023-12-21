Travis Scott Hit by Giant Prop, Nearly Falls Offstage in New York City

Travis Scott is okay after an near fall.

During a Utopia — Circus Maximus Tour stop at Barclays Center on Tuesday night (December 19) in New York, the 32-year-old star nearly fell off the stage after a giant floating prop hit him while he was performing.

A fan video of the incident shows the superstar singing on stage until the prop comes towards the side of his body and pushes him off of a structure onto the lower stage at the venue.

He quickly made the landing and recovered without stopping the performance.

Days before, he postponed a concert hours before it was set to begin in Chicago.

At the end of November, it was revealed that Travis Scott owes hundreds of thousands in back taxes.

Last month, Travis opened up about the fatal 2021 Astroworld Festival incident, where 10 audience members at his concert were killed and thousands were injured due to a crowd crush at NRG Park in Houston, Texas.