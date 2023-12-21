Who is Derek Carr's Wife? Meet Heather Neel, His High School Sweetheart!

Derek Carr has been happily married to his high school sweetheart Heather Neel for over 10 years!

The 32-year-old quarterback first started professionally playing football when he was drafted to the Oakland Raiders in 2014. The team moved to Las Vegas in 2020.

After nine years with the Raiders, Derek was traded to the New Orleans Saints in 2023, and he is currently playing his first season with his new team.

While Derek is a famous football player, he is also a very hands on dad to the four kids he shares with his wife Heather.

Derek and Heather both attended the same high school, but they didn’t meet until they were in college at Fresno State College.

While Derek lived on campus and played football, Heather lived at home and worked as a waitress at BJ’s Brewhouse.

During a return home in his sophomore year, Derek grabbed dinner at BJ’s Brewhouse when Heather waited on his table and the two instantly hit it off.

In an interview with ABC7, Heather shared the pickup line Derek first used.

“I had like diamond earrings in my ear and I had them both, I knew I did. And he said, “Why are you only wearing one earring?” Heather recalled. “And it made me check my ears. And I was like, “that’s your pick up line?” (It worked) it did work. I talked to him.”

Derek and Heather married on June 29, 2012 in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Together, they share sons Dallas, born in August 2013, Deker, born in 2016, and Deakon, born in May 2019.

Their daughter Brooklyn was born in 2020.

While being a full-time mom, Heather is also a social media influencer with over 50,000 followers on Instagram.

