Who Is Dick Van Dyke's Wife? Meet Arlene & Read Her Age Gap Comments

Dick Van Dyke recently celebrated his 98th birthday and his life and career are going to be celebrated in a new CBS television special!

Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic will air at 9pm on CBS on Thursday (December 21) and it’s sure to be a special worth watching.

All eyes will be on Dick throughout the night and we bet his wife Arlene Silver will be making an appearance.

Let’s fill you in on their relationship!

The married couple met at the SAG Awards in 2006 when she was working as a makeup artist. They got married in 2012 and have been together ever since!

“I remember seeing Dick at the catering table with his bow tie and his big smile. Right when I sat down, he was sitting next to me. He said, ‘Hi, I’m Dick.’ The first thing I asked him was, ‘Weren’t you in Mary Poppins?’ I wasn’t sure. (Laughs) I knew who he was but I wasn’t sure why I knew who he was. I was not familiar with all his work. He has so much work I can’t believe I missed it,” she told Huffington Post.

Dick and Arlene have a 46-year age gap and when they were married back in 2012, she was 40 and he was 86. Currently, they are 52 and 98, respectively.

Dick once addressed the age gap by saying, “Emotionally I’m about 13. She’s very wise for her age so I’m just having the time of my life.”

Arlene responded to those comments by telling Huffington Post, “He is a lot of fun. He’s not immature in a bad way. He’s immature in a good way with the wonder of a child. He’s just fun, he’s open minded. He’s not stuck in his ways at all. We’re both like children. We feel like we’re both having a second childhood.”

