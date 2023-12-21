Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? Meet Kelly & Their Kids!

Kelly Stafford has been by her husband Matthew Stafford‘s side for his college and NFL career, and we’re taking a minute to get to know her better!

If you don’t know, Matthew is the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams. He previously played for the Detroit Lions before being traded.

Keep reading to get to know Kelly Stafford, including information about their 4 kids, her brain tumor surgery, and more

Keep reading for some fast facts…

Kelly and Matthew Met In College

Kelly was a cheerleader for the University of Georgia Bulldogs, while Matthew was the starting quarterback. They met in college in 2006 and began dating. They still are HUGE supporters of Georgia’s football team, and if you follow Kelly on Instagram, you’ll know her and her daughters are always showing their pride for their team!

Kelly and Matthew Have 4 Kids Together

Kelly and Matthew have four young daughters together! Chandler and Sawyer, who will be six years old in March, Hunter, 4, and Tyler, who will be 3 in June!

She Had a Brain Tumor in 2019

In 2019, Kelly underwent surgery after doctors discovered a tumor resting on her cranial nerves, causing dizziness. She underwent a 12 hour surgery and luckily, it was non-cancerous.

She described her initial symptoms in an essay for ESPN, writing, “I was in Michigan and had just gotten a massage. When I walked out, I just didn’t feel right. I was light-headed and it felt like the world was spinning around me.”

She underwent tests and found out she had an acoustic neuroma or vestibular schwannoma.

“My biggest fear is not being here, and not being here to raise my girls,” she wrote. “When I went home to hug my girls after the diagnosis, I knew I needed to get through this. I tried not to go down the rabbit hole when it came to what was the worst. I wanted to focus on positivity.”

“Matthew was incredible during the whole process,” she added. “He was literally by my side at every step.”

We’re so glad Kelly made a full recovery!

They Underwent IVF to Conceive Their Twins

Kelly posted on Instagram several years ago, “2 years ago today, Matthew and I’s journey to parenthood began. We are so beyond grateful for the science behind IVF and what it has brought to our lives. For anyone going through through this, remember you aren’t alone and keep faith!! #ivf #ivftwins”

They Spent Most of Their Time in Michigan

Matthew was originally drafted to the Detroit Lions, and played the majority of his career in Michigan. He was eventually traded to the Rams, while the Rams got Jared Goff.

She’s a Podcaster

Kelly hosts a podcast, The Morning After, every Tuesday! You can check out the show’s Instagram.

She’s From a Football Family!

Kelly‘s brother is Chad Hall who is a former NFL wide receiver for San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. He is currently a wide receiver coach for the Buffalo Bulls.