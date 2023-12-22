5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

The movie Saltburn is now in theaters and it features so many moments throughout the film that will leave you quite shocked that you’re even witnessing it on the big screen.

Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi star in the new movie, written and directed by Oscar winner Emerald Fennell.

Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

Also starring in the movie are Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan.

Deadline has released the full screenplay for the movie, so we can now show you how each of these moments were written in the script.

Browse through the slideshow for the completely shocking moments, though beware of spoilers…