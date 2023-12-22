Alan Ritchson Reveals Unexpected Way He Got In Shape For 'Reacher' Season 2

Alan Ritchson is opening up about getting in tip-top shape for the new season of Reacher!

The 41-year-old stars on the Prime Video series as the titular character, Jack Reacher, and her recently revealed an unexpected approach to prepping his body for the role.

Prior to filming season two, he had to put on 30 lbs of muscle in eight months, and previously, he built a gym at his house to get in shape, but it put his body through it.

“I ravaged my body,” he told Men’s Health UK. “I mean, I had a broken AC (acromioclavicular) joint in my shoulder, [which] I had to have repaired. There was a huge imbalance in hormones in my body. I was falling apart. So while I made it happen, it’s probably true that it shouldn’t happen that fast, that way.”

Now, Alan has looked to taking testosterone therapy to help get him in shape.

“Getting on testosterone was huge for me,” the actor said. “I had none by the time I was done with season one, due to the stress and the fatigue and what I had done to my body.”

“For me, it’s a long game. I want to do Reacher for 15 years,” he adds. “I don’t want to have to have surgery after every season, and testosterone helps.”

“I’m a big advocate of it, especially for people in their forties or above. [Men aren’t] aware that it’s out there, but it could be really life changing. It could be a mood stabilizer for people… It can do a lot more than just help you be buff, but it certainly helped in my journey,” Alan shares.

He adds that although he’s looked to testosterone therapy, he’s definitely still working out a lot in the gym to maintain the muscle.

“It definitely helps with muscle growth,” he says of the testosterone. “If you take a little bit and then you work your ass off in the gym like you normally would, you’re going to see huge results.”

The first three episodes of Reacher season two are out now on Prime Video.