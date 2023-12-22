Ariana Grande Continues to Tease New Music, Responds to Requests for Song Snippets

Ariana Grande is continuing to tease fans with the promise of new music.

It’s been three long years since the 30-year-old hitmaker dropped her last album Positions. However, it looks like the wait is almost over.

She’s been sharing content from inside the recording studio, signed with a new manager and was even spotted on the set of a new project that is seemingly related to a forthcoming album.

On Friday (December 22), Ariana had even more to say about the status of new music.

Read more about Ariana Grande’s plans for new music…

Taking to her Instagram story, Ariana reacted to the news that she had surpassed 90 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

“Thank you,” she wrote to her fans. “I love you so much you can’t possibly imagine … and i can’t wait for you to have more to hear!”

Ariana took to the comments section on social media to respond to requests for snippets and samples of what she’s been working on. Sadly, fans won’t get to hear anything until it arrives in full.

“One tiny thing though,” she wrote, explaining, “no snippets this time :)”

We’ll let you know as soon as we learn more.

In the meantime, Ariana‘s Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo opened up about singing with her for the movie.