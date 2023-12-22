Ariana Grande's Christmas Decorations Include Sweet Nod to Boyfriend Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande is showing off her Christmas decorations!

On Thursday (December 21), the 31-year-old “7 Rings” singer and Wicked actress took to Instagram to share with fans a glimpse inside her life.

In the post, Ariana shared some cute mirror selfies, a screenshot while FaceTiming with her family, pictures with friends, and her dogs.

She also shared a some photos of her of Christmas decorations, which featured a sweet nod to her boyfriend Ethan Slater.

Ariana shared a photo of a tree made out of green garland up a wall with an ornament of a can of SPAM hanging from it.

If you didn’t know, Ethan, 31, currently stars in the Broadway musical Spamalot.

Last month, Ariana supported Ethan at opening night of Spamalot.

