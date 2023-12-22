Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Host Star-Studded Christmas Party - Guests Included Three Newlywed Couples, 'SNL' Alums, & More!

5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Are 'Getting More & More Serious,' Source Provides Details On Relationship

Taylor Swift Wraps Up Late-Night Recording Session at Electric Lady Studio in NYC

Derek Hough Pre-Taped Disney Christmas Parade Special Before Wife Hayley's Medical Emergency

As you’re probably aware of what Derek Hough‘s going through right now in his personal life, you might be surprised to see him hosting the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade on Christmas morning.

Well, we can confirm that the event was pre-taped and filming was completed before Derek‘s wife Hayley Erbert had a medical emergency.

In early December, Hayley was “diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.” Just days ago, she underwent another surgery to “replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her craniectomy.”

So, when was the Christmas special filmed?

People confirms that the special was taped in early November.

Derek and his sister Julianne Hough are hosting the special yet again with help from Mickey Guyton from Disney World and Jesse Palmer from Disneyland.

