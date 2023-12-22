'General Hospital' Announces Memorial Episodes for Bobbie Spencer After Actress Jacklyn Zeman's Death

General Hospital will soon be saying goodbye to a believed character.

ABC’s Emmy-winning soap opera has announced the air dates for the memorial episodes for longtime character Bobbie Spencer after actress Jacklyn Zeman died earlier this year.

Keep reading to find out more…

Beginning New Year’s week, the characters of Port Charles will learn that their beloved Bobbie has died. The show will then air two memorial episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 11 where characters from the past and present will come together to celebrate Bobbie’s life.

This includes Bobbie’s daughter Carly (Laura Wright), Maxie (Kirsten Storms), who received Bobbie’s late daughter’s heart as a child, Laura (Genie Francis), Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), Scott (Kin Shriner), and Felicia (Kristina Wagner). Also featured in the memorial episodes are Sonny (Maurice Benard), Anna (Finola Hughes), and Lucy (Lynn Herring).

Ryan Carnes, who played Bobbie’s son Lucas, will also be returning for the memorial episodes.

Jacklyn, who first joined General Hospital in 1977, died in May shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. She was 70.

“When we shot the memorial, the entire cast was there. And it wasn’t just for Bobbie; it was for Jackie as well,” Laura shared with People. “I mean, walking on set and seeing her photo, seeing all the pamphlets of like when you come to a memorial or a celebration of life, the pamphlet speaking about the individual and who is going to speak, it was bittersweet.”

Laura added, “It was about Jackie and everyone was so present…It was like we as a cast got to really say goodbye.”

New episodes of General Hospital air weekdays at 3pm ET on ABC.