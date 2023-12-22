Is There a 'The Iron Claw' (2023) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

Zac Efron is back on the big screen with his new A24 movie The Iron Claw.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after The Iron Claw?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie The Iron Claw, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

The movie tells the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

Zac had to wear sunglasses during a promo interview this week.