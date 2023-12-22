Is Victor Webster Single or Married? The Actor Recently Split From a Hallmark Star

Victor Webster is a fan-favorite star of Hallmark Channel movies and he was previously in a real-life romance with a fellow network star, but they’re no longer together.

The 50-year-old actor stars in the new movie Mystery on Misteltoe Lane, which is having its Hallmark Channel premiere this weekend after previously airing on the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel.

Victor stars alongside Erica Cerra in the new film!

So, what do you need to know about Victor‘s personal life?

Victor is best known for his work on Days of Our Lives, Charmed, and the recent series Workin’ Moms. He also stars in Hallmark’s The Wedding Veil movies!

In real life, Victor was previously married to fellow Hallmark Channel actress Shantel VanSanten.

The couple met on the set of the movie Love Blossoms in 2017 and got married in 2021. They split in early 2023 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup.

