Joe Keery Addresses Taylor Swift Collab Rumors After They Were Spotted at Same Recording Studio

Joe Keery addressed the rumor that he was going to be the next Stranger Things star who worked with Taylor Swift.

If you forgot, earlier this summer there were whispers that the 31-year-old actor and musician (who uses the artist name Djo) was working with the 34-year-old “Blank Space” pop icon after they were both spotted at Electric Lady, a New York City recording studio.

At that point, Taylor had already featured Joe‘s costar, Sadie Sink in her All Too Well short film.

Were the rumors true? Joe weighed in while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Read more about the collaboration rumors…

“Well, that was a very confusing day because I was just in there with John [Rooney], minding my own business, not doing anything,” Joe said about the fateful day in the studio. “And then I walked out the door, and it was like 1,000 people were standing out there. People looked at me expecting Taylor and were like, ‘Who’s this guy?’”

He continued, confirming that he was not recognized at first. “Then I walked down the block, and someone was like, ‘Hey, that’s… Oh that’s that guy.’”

Are there any chances that they are collaborating? “Maybe that experience generated something in the universe, but I don’t know,” Joe told host Jimmy Fallon.

Taylor was just spotted at the recording studio again, and we’ve got the pics.

Press play on Joe Keery’s interview below…