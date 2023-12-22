Kim Kardashian Reveals Unconventional Wrapping Paper She's Using This Christmas

Kim Kardashian is giving fans a glimpse under her Christmas tree!

On Thursday night (December 21), the 43-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story to show off some of the gifts she has under her tree and she’s using some very unconventional wrapping paper this year.

Kim revealed that she wrapped all of her gifts in white SKIMS fabric.

“When everyone opens it I’m gonna take the fabric and reuse it on stuff that I make for my family. So I thought it was a really fun, cool way to just have something that you can use over and over again,” Kim explained as she showed off her gifts.

“I love how this turned out,” Kim added as she panned across the gifts underneath her matching snow white-colored tree.

In a follow-up post, Kim shared a closer look at one wrapped gift, writing, “I wrapped all of my holiday gifts in @skims cotton t shirt fabric. All reusable.”

