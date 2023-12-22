Mauricio Umansky & Alexandria Wolfe 'Getting To Know' Each Other After Sparking Romance Rumors Amid Kyle Richards Split

An insider is revealing what’s going on with Mauricio Umansky and Alexandria Wolfe after they were spotted out together in Aspen, Colorado this week.

The 53-year-old real estate broker and estranged husband of Kyle Richards grabbed dinner with the influencer, sparking questions about their relationship.

A source cleared things up and revealed where the pair stood.

Speaking to People, the source revealed that Mauricio and Alexandria met in Aspen and have been “enjoying each other’s company” ever since.

But it’s not romantic by the sounds of it.

“They have become good friends,” the source continued, saying that they were “getting to know” each other.

Mauricio also was spotted partying shirtless with a famous musician while in Aspen.

Earlier this year, Mauricio sparked romance rumors with his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater. Kyle revealed how she felt about the whispers regarding her estranged husband’s relationship status.

Kyle also addressed speculation that she was in a new relationship.