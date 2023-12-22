Mauricio Umansky Parties Shirtless in Aspen with Anitta as Kyle Richards Vacations in Mexico

Mauricio Umansky is living his best life in Aspen!

The 53-year-old real estate broker and Buying Beverly Hills star recently arrived in Aspen, Colo. ahead of the holidays.

While he’s been there, Mauricio has been spending a lot of time with fellow Dancing with the Stars competitor Lele Pons and her close friend Anitta.

Keep reading to find out more…

Earlier this week, Mauricio hit the slopes with Lele, 27, and Anitta, 30, and he filmed the two ladies skiing while sipping champagne and wearing just towels wrapped around their bodies.

Then on Thursday night (December 21), Mauricio and Anitta hit up a club to celebrate DJ Pedro Sampaio‘s birthday.

During the night, a shirtless Mauricio and Anitta, who wore a sports bra and ski pants, danced around and sprayed champagne on all of the guests, which the group documented on Instagram.

While Mauricio has been partying in Aspen, his estranged wife Kyle Richards has been soaking up the sun in Mexico with BFF Faye Resnick.

Last weekend, Mauricio enjoyed dinner with a famous influencer in Aspen.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Mauricio Umansky hanging out in Aspen…