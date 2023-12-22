Nicki Minaj Ranked Her Albums, & She Knows Her Barbz Won't All Agree With Her Decisions

Nicki Minaj took on the risky task of ranking her albums from best to worst, and she knew that it wasn’t going to be a universally agreed-upon list.

The 41-year-old rapper recently dropped her fifth album Pink Friday 2. As she gears up to embark upon the accompanying tour in 2024, Nicki looked back on her complete discography.

She shared her ultimate ranking with fans on X (formerly Twitter), and they’ve started voicing their opinions.

Head inside to see Nicki Minaj’s ranking of her albums…

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Nicki selected Pink Friday 2 as her best album. Her 2014 opus The Pinkprint (containing hits such as “Anaconda”) came in second place. 2010′s Pink Friday (containing “Did It On ‘Em”) landed at three, with 2018′s Queen (“Barbie Dreams,” etc.) trailing at No. 4. She put Pink Friday Roman Reloaded (The Re-Up), which arrived in 2012, in last place.

This is Nicki‘s “honest ranking.” However, she let her fans know that they didn’t all have to agree.

“But I truly respect all gag city resident opinions,” she wrote. “What the albums mean to you is your own truth based on where you were in your own life.”

While some were upset with where their favorite albums landed, one fan account had a more thoughtful approach.

“Every album had a purpose,” they wrote. “Pink Friday saved female rap. Roman Reloaded skyrocketed you to the superstar status. The PinkPrint defined a whole new generation of rappers. Queen showed the world the lyricist that you are.”

And finally, “Pink Friday 2 is just… You. The essence of Nicki Minaj. Authentic, versatile and iconic.”

Which Nicki Minaj album is your favorite? Let us know!

