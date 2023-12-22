Patrick Mahomes Reveals How Taylor Swift Fits With Kansas City Chiefs Amid Travis Kelce Romance

Patrick Mahomes opened up about his teammate Travis Kelce‘s romance with Taylor Swift in a new interview.

The 28-year-old quarterback is a close pal of Travis‘ and they play together on the Kansas City Chiefs. Since going public with their relationship, Taylor has also struck up a friendship with Patrick‘s wife Brittany Mahomes.

During a conversation with CBS Mornings, Patrick revealed how the team reacted to the high-profile romance. He also spilled on how Taylor fit into the team since things had gotten more serious.

“At first, I feel like everybody kind of stayed away, just let him do what he was doing,” Patrick recalled about the relationship. That changed, though. “And then he started bringing Taylor around and you realize how cool of a person she was and she is.”

He continued, adding, “So for us — I mean, it was a couple of jokes here and there in the beginning — but now, she’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom now. And she’s part of the team.”

Patrick stressed that he’s learned more about Taylor “through Brittany and Travis’ eyes,” saying that he was glad the singer “embraced” his wife.

“So for me, it’s just Travis, man and he’s lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman. It’s been cool to kind of interact with her and see ’cause she’s top tier of her profession and see how she drives and she becomes that,” he added.

