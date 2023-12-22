Pete Davidson Abruptly Cancels New York City Shows Just Two Hours Before First Performance

Pete Davidson had to cancel a show at the last minute.

The 30-year-old comedian’s solo performance on Friday (December 22) at the Beacon Theatre in New York City was called off just two hours before its scheduled start time.

Pete‘s show on Saturday (December 23) at the same venue was also canceled.

Earlier on Friday, Pete‘s performance scheduled for January 2 in Pittsburgh, Penn. was axed due to “unforeseen circumstances,” per Us Weekly.

The Beacon did not offer an explanation as to why the New York shows were abruptly canceled, but the theater informed ticketholders that they would all receive automatic refunds.

If you didn’t know, Pete recently returned to Saturday Night Live, as the host for the show’s October 14 episode.

Pete checked into rehab earlier this year, but the actor has since embarked on a standup tour alongside John Mulaney and Jon Stewart.

Last month, Pete Davidson took some serious action when a fan violated the rules of his standup comedy show.